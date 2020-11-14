Health Minister Andrew Little promises to cull number of DHBs ahead of suggested timeframe

New Health Minister Andrew Little promises to transform New Zealand's public system by the end of his term. Photo / Alex Burton

New Zealand's new health minister Andrew Little has promised to slash the number of district health boards across the country ahead of the suggested five-year timeframe.

Little says he can get it done within two years, possibly even 18 months.

The minister's promise comes after a Government-commissioned $7.8 million review labelled the country's public healthcare system as fragmented, overly complicated and lacking leadership at all levels.

"The idea that we have 20 different ways of collecting data and reporting care is plainly silly," Little said.

The review, led by former prime minister Helen Clark's chief of staff Heather Simpson, outlined several recommendations including to cut the number of DHBs in half and collaborate on resources.

On Friday, just one week into the job, Little met with the heads of each DHB to discuss plans to roll out recommendations of the review, saying he was committed to change and wouldn't stand for undue delays and hesitation.

"I'm not convinced in the recommendation in the report that we should take five years to implement. I think that is way too long, so I'm looking at a shorter timeframe.

"I would say 18 months to two years to make the bedrock fundamental decisions and then following years are about building the practices, developing the culture and strengthen the relationships around that," Little said.

Cabinet has signed off on the "general direction" of the review and Little's office was now working on an interim implementation plan which was due next month, he said.

Little said Cabinet would sign off on the final plan by early next year, March at the latest.

He said the plan would help to abolish inequalities in our country's public healthcare system.

"A reduction in the number of DHBs was about ensuring better quality decision-making over bigger areas.

"At the moment each DHB is confined to the area surrounding their hospitals; actually in terms of delivering better health services we have to be planning and engaging with services over a bigger area," Little said.

The review also recommended a Māori Health Authority to dramatically improve health outcomes for Māori, who have a life expectancy seven years shorter than non-Māori.

However, Māori advocacy groups criticised Simpson's opposition to grant the agency commissioning powers.

Little said there was still much discussion to be had around the level of authority the group had.

"We need to give the group the licence to be a game-changer for health services to Māori."

The minister said he was aware of the stories emerging about systemic racism and while there were many health professionals who strived for culturally appropriate and sensitive care, there were some who were not meeting the mark.

"I would hope, not just hope, but it will be another important objective we have is to ensure, that the way we provide services, whether it be dedicate services for Māori as well as mainstream health services, that they are sensitive to those they are treating."

He said his message would be consistent: "If we want to do better with our health outcomes, we have to change the way we have structured our health services."

Speaking to his personal health needs, Little said he did not have private health insurance because he wanted to believe in the public system.

The last time he went to the doctor was for a hernia early this year. He said he was still on the waiting list for planned surgery.

Little said he kept healthy by mountain biking nearly every weekend - not in lockdown of course - and going to the gym three times a week and out for walks wherever he could.

"I also pay careful attention to what I eat and make sure I get a good sleep each night."