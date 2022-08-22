Only 61 per cent of children in the Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty area have been fully immunised against measles. Photo / NZME

A public health expert fears an outbreak of measles would rapidly spread through the community, further burdening the health system.

And with new data revealing low immunisation rates, particularly for children aged 18 months, it was a matter of not if but when an outbreak strikes.

The comments come as new Ministry of Health data showed 61 per cent of children in the Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty area have been fully immunised against measles, mumps, rubella and chicken pox.

About 71 per cent of European children and about 42 per cent of Māori children aged 18 months old and younger were fully immunised.

Auckland University Medical School Associate Dean (Pacific) and Associate Professor of Public Health Sir Collin Tukuitonga said many in public health were concerned about a potential measles outbreak.

"We have forgotten how serious measles can be. It can kill children."

Auckland University Medical School Associate Dean (Pacific) and Associate Professor of Public Health Sir Collin Tukuitonga.

Tukuitonga said the current immunisation rates against measles, mumps and rubella would mean an outbreak could go through the community "quite rapidly" and put additional pressure on the already stretched health system.

"It looks as if, for a measles outbreak, it's a matter of not if but when."

Tukuitonga said the regional numbers were consistent with falling vaccination rates around the country.

"That is very low. It leaves about 50 per cent of children very vulnerable to a highly infectious disease like measles," Tukuitonga told the Bay of Plenty Times.

Tukuitonga said a rate of 90 per cent at least was needed to get the best protection against a highly infectious disease like measles.

According to the New Zealand Immunisation Schedule, by the time they are 18 months old, infants should have had vaccines against rotavirus, diphtheria, polio, hepatitis B, chicken pox, measles, mumps and rubella.

The Ministry of Health's data revealed as of June 30 Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty had consistently low childhood immunisation rates for children younger than 5.

It comes as a $26 million government catch-up measles vaccination campaign targeted at 300,000 at-risk young adults has hit just 7 per cent of its target.

And childhood immunisation rates for 18-month-olds have plummeted to 69 per cent nationwide.

During New Zealand's 2019 measles outbreak there were 2194 cases which resulted in 774 hospitalisations across the country.

Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty senior responsible officer immunisation and vaccination Brent Gilbert-De Rios said Health New Zealand was prioritising an increased focus on childhood immunisations with a whānau-based approach for vaccination.

"The risk of vaccine preventable diseases this year is greater than in previous ones," Gilbert-De Rios told the Bay of Plenty Times.

"Reasons for this include our open borders, reduced immunity caused by our two-year protective bubble.

"The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent necessity of redeploying our vaccinations teams to respond to it, has had a major impact on other vaccination and immunisation campaigns."

Gilbert-De Rios said misinformation regarding vaccinations also remained a harmful risk to the community.

"We encourage people to use trusted sources of information."

Gilbert-De Rios said the immunisation team's efforts to lift immunisation numbers included outreach and mobile clinics and education initiatives.

"Taking advantage of New Zealand's free MMR (measles/mumps/rubella) child vaccine has never been more important, particularly as measles cases are on the rise globally.

"The virus presents a very real public health risk, and the MMR vaccine provides incredibly strong protection against it."

Toi Te Ora Public Health medical officer of health Dr Jim Miller. Photo / NZME

Toi Te Ora Public Health medical officer of health Dr Jim Miller said vaccinations could prevent disease for individuals and minimise the risk of some outbreaks in the community.

"Childhood vaccination coverage is less than ideal in our area, and uptake has been falling," Miller said.

"That is clearly a concern."

Whānau Āwhina Plunket central region operations manager Viv Edwards. Photo / Mead Norton

Whānau Āwhina Plunket central region operations manager Viv Edwards said vaccinating children on time was "as important as ever" but it was never too late to for parents to get organised.

"These free, routine immunisations are due at 6 weeks, 3 months, 5 months, 12 months, 15 months and 4 years.

"If life has got in the way and you've missed your child's immunisations, you can book in at any time to get them sorted."

Edwards said as well as protecting individual tamariki, immunisations also protect the entire community.

"Plunket encourages all whānau to ensure their precious pēpi and tamariki are protected by having their vaccinations."

Edwards said Plunket nurses and staff were always happy to answer questions from parents and provide support in getting to appointments.

"If it's very hard for parents or caregivers to get to their provider, we may organise to get them there. Sometimes it takes time for people to feel ready to immunise their tamariki – but it's never too late."