In a complaint to the Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC) about the man’s treatment in 2020, his daughter said he has had a difficult and painful recovery over the past three and a half years and has been unable to return to work.
The man, in his 60s, required further surgery to remove the left lower lobe of his lung.
According to the report, Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell identified several issues for investigation.
These included whether the surgeon provided the patient with an appropriate standard of care, whether he effectively communicated the outcome of the surgery performed and whether he provided appropriate information and obtained the patient’s informed consent for the surgery.
Doctor Richard Bunton, head of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Dunedin Hospital, was asked to provide independent clinical advice on the case.
He told the HDC that the initial surgery, where the wrong section of the lung was removed, was a major error in judgment on the part of the surgeon.
Bunton said it ultimately caused the patient to lose the whole lung due to the need for further surgery.
“The reasons why Dr B became disorientated and removed the wrong lobe really can only be answered by Dr B himself.
“It certainly is difficult to understand from a purely objective point of view how this could occur but clearly it did.
“Dr B was clearly disorientated at the time of surgery.”
Thoracoscopic surgery was done within a confined space with various telescopes and optics.
“However there is no resigning from the fact that the result was due to a major error in judgment and removal of the wrong lobe in such a patient would be considered to be a severe departure from accepted practice,” Bunton said.
“It is hard to imagine how this could occur in the hands of an experienced surgeon.
Dr B rejected the mistake occurred because of disorientation or an error of judgment.
He said he was fully aware the procedure was a lower lobectomy, and he proceeded to remove the lobe that was visible on the right side of the fissure - which was the left lower lobe.
However, Dr B said neither he nor anyone else involved in the surgery were aware that a torsion had occurred, and that the lung had rotated.
He assessed the orientation of the lung at every stage of the procedure through a video monitor, and it was unfortunate that he did not recognise the torsion that occurred after the lung was inflated and deflated, Dr B told the HDC.
He consented to further surgery after a brief discussion with Dr B during which he was informed that there was no other course of action available and that the left lung had to be removed.
Mr A said that because he was being told this by his surgeon, he took it as fact.
The clinical records show that Mr A was informed of the error two days before the second surgery.
There was nothing in the clinical records to indicate that Dr B had any further discussions with Mr A about the reasons for the second surgery, and there was no record as to what exactly was discussed with Mr A in relation to the error, prior to the second surgery being performed.
Dr B said he advised Mr A that he would let him know all the findings of the second operation when he finished.
“I did openly disclose the details of the error and its consequences to Mr A and his family as soon as I finished the second operation.
“It was only at this stage that I could confirm that the wrong lobe was removed.
“The remaining lung was found to be in a ‘rotated position inside the chest’, the position explains how the error had occurred (due to torsion).
“I advised this to Mr A at this stage and I apologised.”
Health NZ said Dr B accepted that for Mr A to have provided fully informed consent for his second operation, it should have been explained that removal of the incorrect lobe was in one possible explanation for the absence of cancer within the resected lobe and the compromised circulation evident on a CT scan.
Dr B apologised for that omission while it was pointed out that he had admitted the technical error to Mr A’s wife after the second operation and in person to Mr A after he had recovered from the anaesthetic.
“I acknowledge that I inadvertently removed Mr A’s left upper lobe instead of his lower lobe.
“This was an accidental and unrecognised error at the time of the first surgery, resulting in the need for a completion pneumonectomy.
“I very much wish this had not been the case and have no hesitation in taking this opportunity to apologise to Mr A again.
“I also acknowledge that Mr A has undergone a lot of difficulties because of this.
“Once again I acknowledge that an error was made on my part, as a very rare event and I once again apologise for the significant distress and added difficulties that this has caused Mr A.”
The HDC recommended Dr B provide the patient with a formal written apology for the deficiencies in the care he provided, undertake an audit of his other surgeries to ensure there were no other similar events, and undertake further training.