Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Health and Disability Commissioner investigates struck-off dentist Bharath Subramani, finds breaches

Tara Shaskey
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Taranaki·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

The dentistry work of Bharath Subramani, known as Barry Subramani, has been the focus of a Health and Disability Commissioner's investigation. Photo / Supplied.

The dentistry work of Bharath Subramani, known as Barry Subramani, has been the focus of a Health and Disability Commissioner's investigation. Photo / Supplied.

More complaints about the poor practices of a struck-off dentist have come to light.

They include a patient who suffered extreme pain after a piece of tooth was left in his gum, and another who was hospitalised after her cheek was pierced with an airflow polisher.

Former Greymouth dentist

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand