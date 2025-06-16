Advertisement
Health and Disability Commissioner finds breach after disabled woman had socks taped to hands

Jeremy Wilkinson
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The woman was cared for by one provider for more than 20 years before being transferred to another. Photo / 123RF

A severely disabled woman had socks taped to her hands by her carers to stop her from putting them into her mouth.

It’s a move that her former carers have now acknowledged was “not the most ideal of options” and one that has been criticised by Deputy Health and

