Around 40 patched members and their motorcycles head east on Marua Rd. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland member of the Head Hunters gang has received a jail term for seriously assaulting a man and stabbing another after the first man insulted his gang.

Robert Michael Anneff, 30, was sentenced to a little over two years' prison after pleading guilty to injuring with intent to injure, and wounding with intent to injure.

The sentence included a discount for his guilty plea plus a four-month reduction for what a Judge described as overly restrictive bail conditions, including a 24-hour curfew.

Sentencing notes from Judge Brooke Gibson, obtained by the Herald following a July 8 hearing where the defendant was represented by criminal defence lawyer Bradley Moyer, show the saga began with a kickboxing event followed by a 21st birthday party attended by Anneff and many others.

At the party in November 2020, Anneff got wind someone had made a derogatory remark about the Head Hunters and, in Judge Gibson's words, "decided to take the matter further".

Together with two others, he went to a home in Kervil Ave, Te Atatū.

He approached the source of the alleged insult to ask what he'd said about the Head Hunters, a feared motorcycle club with a significant presence across Auckland and over 50 years of underworld history.

"You then advanced on him and he was seriously assaulted," Judge Gibson said.

Anneff and his associate kicked him in the head and body several times, and struck him in the face, loosening a tooth.

The assault was over quickly and the victim did not suffer lasting injuries, the Judge said.

However, someone else tried to intervene, at which point Anneff left his first victim and approached the second man who had tried to stop the assault.

Anneff had a small knife in his right hand and was challenged to a fair fight by the second man, who was unarmed and suggested they keep the conflict to fists.

"You advanced on him and stabbed him twice to the chest and to the stomach, narrowly missing his left lung."

Michael Anneff aka Robert Michael Anneff is a member of the Head Hunters in Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

The second victim was left with lasting injuries, requiring surgery and multiple hospital visits.

"That on any view of matters was a serious incident," Judge Gibson said.

"The complainant was unarmed and you attacked him with a knife and accordingly it has to be dealt with seriously."

The Crown prosecutor sought a starting point of three years six months imprisonment but allowed a 25 per cent discount for the guilty plea.

Judge Gibson applied 5 per cent for an expression of remorse - Anneff told the court he did not feel good about what he had done and knew it was wrong.

A further four months was taken off the sentence for the fact he was placed on a 24-hour curfew, a condition described by the Judge as "excessive", leading to a final sentence of 28 months.