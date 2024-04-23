Oranga Tamariki calls in consultants to help with job cuts, why Three Strikes could add to court backlogs and the first witness in Trump’s trial in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Auckland police have seized a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon, a luxury car that can fetch almost $400,000 new, along with nine other vehicles in relation to dangerous-driving incidents on Muriwai Beach.

Police seized the vehicles from the New Lynn home of a patched Head Hunters gang member early this morning.

Officers also seized an all-terrain vehicle and eight motorcycles. Police impounded the motorbikes in relation to a range of driving offences and outstanding fines.

Police charged the 38-year-old man with two counts of operating a vehicle causing sustained loss of traction and two counts of driving while suspended.

The charges related to two incidents at Muriwai during April. He was due to go before the Waitākere District Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Williams said the public “can be certain” police would hold gang members to account for driving offences.

Mercedes-Benz’s New Zealand website advertised one of their higher-specced G Wagons at $380,037.

An earlier instance of dangerous driving on Muriwai Beach resulted in the death of 19-year-old Madison Chamberlain when a ute she was riding in flipped.

Jesse Hodge, 20, was named as the ute driver in the Waitākere District Court after not applying for continued name suppression. He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and causing Chamberlain’s death while under the influence of drugs.

Summary of fact details revealed the 20-year-old obtained his restricted licence in March 2022 and travelled to Muriwai with a group of friends, including Chamberlain, whom he had known for years.

Hodge drove along the beach at about 70km/h, despite there being a 60km/h speed limit, in a manual Toyota Hilux which he had bought a week earlier. A condition on his restricted licence required him to only drive automatic vehicles, 1News reported.

The group paused for a break and to socialise and during this time seating arrangements were changed, with two people, including Chamberlain, getting into the tray of the ute.

Madison Chamberlain, 19, was killed in a ute crash on Muriwai Beach when it flipped on Sunday, January 26 this year. Photo / New World New Lynn

Driving off, Hodge swerved from side to side intentionally to do “snakies” or “swervies”.

The front wheels dug into a patch of soft sand during a right turn, sending Chamberlain and another person in the ute’s tray flying as it flipped and rolled, 1News reported.

During the roll, the ute “impacted” with Chamberlain and she received “instant, non-survivable injuries”.

Hodge was granted bail.

The maximum penalty on the drug-driving charge is 10 years’ imprisonment or a $20,000 fine, while a three-month jail term or $4500 fine is the maximum for dangerous driving.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.