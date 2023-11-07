Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Head Hunters assets trial: Ron Mansfield KC criticises police case as judge retires to consider fate of pad

By
7 mins to read
Around 40 patched members and their motorcycles head east on Marua Rd. Video / NZ Herald

The trial of the man allegedly at the apex of the Head Hunters concluded with his lawyer claiming the police case against him is fundamentally flawed.

Now the decision on whether he must

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand