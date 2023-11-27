The Head Hunter was feared and revered by members of New Zealand's gangs. Video / Supplied

Police are continuing to monitor the movements of gang members on the roads as they depart Foxton following the tangi of Head Hunter William “Bird” Hines.

Assistant Commissioner Mike Johnson said no significant issues had been reported during the large gathering of mourners at Motuiti Marae today.

One person was arrested for a driving-related matter immediately after the tangi.

Johnson said police would continue to monitor the movements of gang members through the roading network across the North Island.

“We are coordinating the road policing operation across multiple police districts to ensure safe behaviour and, when and where necessary, to take appropriate enforcement action.”

Police thanked the public for their patience while traffic management measures were in place.

There is a large police presence surrounding the funeral. Photo / Bevan Conley

“We have been clear throughout that any unlawful or unsafe behaviour on the road network will not be tolerated,” Johnson said.

Hundreds of gang members, family and loved ones gathered in Foxton for the tangi of Hines.

Patched members from a number of different gangs, including Head Hunters, Greazy Dogs, Nomads and Hu Hu MC w part of the tangi today, which briefly blocked State Highway 1.

On Saturday, about 100 gangsters made the 500km procession journey on motorcycles from the Head Hunters’ East Auckland headquarters to Foxton for the tangi at Motuiti marae.

Hines came from the Foxton area and was buried alongside family members at the Motuiti Marae urupā at Hīmatangi.

Hundreds of gang members have gathered for the funeral. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police, including the Eagle helicopter, would be maintaining a significant presence in the town today and as gang members and other mourners begin to travel home.

Traffic management and lane restrictions have been put in place outside the marae.

“The current focus is on Foxton and the tangi proceedings occurring there this morning,” Johnson said earlier.

The funeral for William "Bird" Hines is underway near Foxton.

Te Awahou Foxton Community Board member John Girling told RNZ gang members have been respectful so far, and he hoped they would stay that way.

He said they had mostly left the town alone.

“There were a few motorbikes in town at around midday [on Sunday], and I haven’t heard or seen any since,” he said.

“The Motuiti marae is a little bit out of town and I think most of them are there. Hopefully if they treat it as a funeral there’ll be no problems.”

More than 100 police officers were deployed to monitor Saturday’s funeral procession.

During the procession, police impounded one motorcycle, seized a stolen car and several people were arrested related to the seizures.

Police also gave out several tickets and failed one person on an evidential breath test.

Greazy Dog gang members have also been seen in Foxton for the funeral.

Gang members have gathered at Motuiti Marae urupā at Hīmatangi for the burial. Photo / Bevan Conley

Johnson said conversations were had with Head Hunter members to let them know exactly how they were expected to behave on public roads.

“Our expectations are very clear around no tolerance for unlawful activity that puts the wider community at risk.

“Community safety is paramount for police.”

The Herald earlier reported police met last week over fears about how the ride would progress while under political pressure from the new Government.

Traffic management and lane restrictions are in place around the marae where William "Bird" Hines' tangi is taking place. Photo / Bevan Conley

Hines was serving a 17-year prison sentence for running a methamphetamine syndicate, but was released by the Parole Board late last year on compassionate grounds.

He was living with type 2 diabetes, which required dialysis every second day and resulted in limb amputation, heart disease and end-stage renal failure.

Hines was released from prison shortly before his 70th birthday, and had been living with a family member who provided 24/7 care in his final months.

A previous Parole Board decision noted Hines wanted to “make peace with his whānau as a consequence of his offending history on them”.











