Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Head Hunter assets case: Lawyers for Wayne Doyle take $15.1m High Court profit forfeiture order to the Court of Appeal

Jared Savage
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Police have today executed search warrants at various locations in Auckland following an extensive investigation into alleged accumulation of criminally derived wealth by a senior member of the Head Hunters gang.

The longest financial investigation ever conducted by police is likely to drag on for months, if not years after lawyers for Wayne Doyle attacked nearly every strand of a High Court ruling against the senior Head Hunter.

In August, Justice Peter Andrew released a 154-page judgment which ruled that the outlaw motorcycle club was an organised criminal group and Doyle, despite his assertions to the contrary, sat at the pinnacle.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand