Chad Parekura with his son Tatum-Reign. Parekura died on Saturday night from multiple stab wounds. He is remembered as a proud father. Photo / Supplied

A young Southland father has left his family heartbroken after it was revealed he died during a stabbing in Invercargill.

Chad Parekura, 25, was unconscious with stab wounds on Don St just before 12.45am on Saturday. He died at the scene.

His partner Heidi-Paige Hunwick described Parekura (Ngāpuhi) as a "very proud father".

"It's still very raw," she told the Herald.

"He was the most beautiful soul and proud dad you could ever meet. He was down [South] turning his life around."

"He was always the happiest in the room with his big bright smile."

"He was doing amazing for his son and in his farming."

Family friend Ocean Bretherton has created a Givealittle page to raise funds for his son Tatum-Reign. Bretherton is supporting Hunwick through this tough time.

"Anyone that knows Chad knows he was a very proud father of his son Tatum- Reign Parekura who will now have to grow up without his daddy."

"We are fundraising to help relieve his family over the stresses that come with such a tragedy and for his son Tatum's future."

Chad grew up in Lower Hutt and has always been very proud of where he's from. He moved down to Invercargill to work in farming to make a difference for his family.

Hunwick told the Herald he will be deeply missed and so much aroha surrounds him during this time.

Another stabbing victim who had been socialising in the same area before the incident is a 22-year-old man who is in Southland Hospital Critical Care Unit in a stable condition.

Detective Inspector Stuart Harvey said police were called to Don St before 12.45am. A number of people were there at the time and were able to give information about what they observed.

Anyone with information, including CCTV or dash camera footage is being asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 220423/7854.