'Hazardous' gas canisters targeted in Auckland motel burglary

Stolen canisters, similar to the one pictured, contain gas substances which can affect breathing and cause eye irritation. Photo / NZ Police

Stolen canisters, similar to the one pictured, contain gas substances which can affect breathing and cause eye irritation. Photo / NZ Police

A number of canisters stolen from a motel in the Auckland suburb of Ellerslie contain hazardous gas substances, police warn.

They are investigating the burglary which happened between Thursday evening and early Friday morning last week.

The heavy cylinders targeted by thieves contain gas substances which can affect breathing and cause eye irritation.

Around seven were taken - but nothing else - and there wasn't a lot of damage to the motel, police told the Herald, making it seem like an opportunistic break-in.

Police have not yet confirmed what type of gas is in the canisters, or why thieves would want it.

Police urge anyone who may find the cylinders to avoid touching them and to call 111 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 105, quoting 210507/7439 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.