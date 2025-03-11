Advertisement
Hayley’s egg-freezing journey: Auckland woman on choosing between freezing eggs or embryos

Katie Harris
By
Social Issues reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Dr Olivia Stuart (left) and Hayley Carville in an appointment room at Fertility Associates in Auckland. Photo / Carson Bluck

  • Hayley Carville, 33, is sharing her experience in a series with the Herald as she seeks to preserve her eggs to shore up her fertility.
  • She had her first appointment with Dr Olivia Stuart on Tuesday, where the pair discussed whether it would be better to freeze eggs or embryos.
  • Stuart said embryos have a higher chance of resulting in a live birth.
  • Carville plans to retest her anti-mullerian hormone levels before attempting her first egg-freezing cycle later this year.

Walking out of her first fertility appointment, Hayley Carville had one key question on her mind: should she freeze embryos or eggs?

“You’ve got better chances of a live baby if you freeze an embryo, but then if I meet ‘Mr Right’ ... then I wouldn’t want

Save

