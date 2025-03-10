Auckland woman Hayley Carville will today have her first doctor's appointment as she moves to freeze her eggs for future fertility. Photo / Michael Craig
Auckland woman Hayley Carville talks to Katie Harris about her plans to freeze her eggs. Today she will have her first appointment.
Going alone to a fertility clinic appointment is not what Hayley Carville thought 33 would look like.
Having achieved the “Christchurch package” – house, dog and husband– in her 20s, Carville thought children were next, but a “life-shattering” breakup put her baby plans on hold.
Now, having rebuilt her life as a saleswoman in a new city, Carville is exploring the option of getting her eggs frozen to shore up her fertility.
“I hope that [egg-freezing] will make me feel more relaxed about my life now, so I can enjoy where I’m at, and not feel rushed, and feel like I might still be able to have that future [motherhood] that I always dreamed of.”
Egg-freezing for future fertility was introduced in New Zealand in 2003 and has grown rapidly in popularity since then.
Fertility Associates charges $13,130 for a first egg-freezing cycle, not including the cost of the initial consultation or the anaesthetist.
Storage fees for the frozen eggs vary, depending on how long the eggs are on ice. For example, 12 months costs $460 and five years $1290.
In New Zealand, women who want to keep their eggs frozen beyond the 10-year legal limit need to get national ethics committee approval.
There are practical uncertainties too for Carville. Will Friday night drinks still be on the table during the egg-retrieval process? Will she even get that far? She’s not sure yet.
“As a single woman in your 30s in a new city, you want to be out there having fun and sometimes that means cocktails on the rooftop, and I think this will be a sacrifice I need to make for a little bit, but in the end it’ll be hopefully worth it.”
Several clinics in Aotearoa offer egg freezing, including Repromed, Fertility Plus and Fertility Associates.
Access to publicly funded sperm and egg freezing is available to those with medical infertility.