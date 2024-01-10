George, Hudson, Leo, Levi, Mason and Oliver were all equally the most popular boys’ names while Matilda and Mila shared the top spot for girls. Stock photo / 123rf

It’s a very tight race at the top for Hawke’s Bay’s most popular baby names in 2023, with a six-way tie for first place among boys and two girls’ names sharing the top spot.

Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs recently released nationwide and regional data for the most popular names of children born last year.

George, Hudson, Leo, Levi, Mason and Oliver were all equally the most popular boys’ name with eight babies for each born in Hawke’s Bay in 2023.

Names starting with ‘M’ are still in vogue for baby girls born in Hawke’s Bay, with Matilda and Mila sharing the number one spot with eight babies each.

Below them in equal third place are Florence, Georgia, Isla and Lucy with six babies born with each name.

The lists reveal a big shake-up in the most popular baby names in the region, with the most popular baby names from two years earlier completely falling out of the top 10.

Elijah and Ava were the most popular baby names for boys and girls in Hawke’s Bay for 2021.

George and Oliver were the only boys’ names that stayed in the top 10 baby names for Hawke’s Bay over that period, while Isla and Lucy were the only two girls’ names to stay in the top 10, retaining their third-place equal spot.

Top 10 names for boys in Hawke’s Bay

George 8 Hudson 8 Leo 8 Levi 8 Mason 8 Oliver 8 Henry 7 Hugo 7 Arthur 6 Carter 6





Top 10 names for girls in Hawke’s Bay

Matilda 8 Mila 8 Florence 6 Georgia 6 Isla 6 Lucy 6 Aurora 5 Frankie 5 Harper 5 Lily 5

Top 10 last names

Singh 14 Taylor 10 Walker 10 Smith 9 Johnson 8 Wilson 8 Williams 7 Anderson 6 Edwards 6 Harrison 6



