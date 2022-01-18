Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

The most popular baby names in Hawke's Bay for 2021 were …

3 minutes to read
Baby Elijah Power-Ashwell was born prematurely at Wellington hospital in 2021, and lives with his family in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

Baby Elijah Power-Ashwell was born prematurely at Wellington hospital in 2021, and lives with his family in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock

Elijah and Ava were the most popular baby names for boys and girls respectively in Hawke's Bay for 2021.

There were 11 baby Elijahs registered in Hawke's Bay, the biblical name narrowly beating Jack and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.