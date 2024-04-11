Concerns over the state of New Zealand's news media, landslides on the West Coast, and police consider ways to discourage boy racers in Upper Hutt in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The search for a place to build Hawke’s Bay’s new $15 million hospice has been narrowed down to four properties in the wider Napier and Hastings area.

Over $14m has been raised for the ambitious project by generous supporters and donors to replace the ageing Cranford Hospice in Hastings, which “is not getting any younger”.

The foundation behind the project says the need for a new hospice to service the entire region remains urgent. The hospice aims to meet the needs of people who are dying through specialist palliative care, grief support and care planning.

Cyclone Gabrielle disrupted the project last February when a large property earmarked for a new hospice was badly flooded in Chesterhope, between Hastings and Napier.

As a result, a tough decision was made to look elsewhere for a better location.

That search has been ongoing since July and involved a public appeal for locations around Hastings and Napier.

Cranford Hospice Foundation chairman Chris Tremain said they had narrowed down the list of potential properties from 26 sites to four.

“The Cranford Hospice Foundation has been working hard to uncover the next home for Cranford,” he said.

“We’d like to thank all those Hawke’s Bay people and families who have contacted us with options. It’s been truly amazing.”

He said that included offers from both the Napier and Hastings councils.

The existing site of Cranford Hospice on Knight St in Hastings, which is considered too small and no longer fit for purpose. Photo / Warren Buckland

Tremain said the foundation was “actively working with four sites” and they had lodged conditional contracts for two of those sites.

“We still have significant due diligence to complete before being in a position to make an announcement,” he said with regard to a final decision.

He preferred not to say exactly where the four locations were on the shortlist. They are all within the wider Napier and Hastings area.

“We’re infinitely aware that the current hospice site is not getting any younger, so we feel the pressure every day to move forward,” he said.

“The need for a new hospice for Hawke’s Bay remains urgent.

Gardeners Cath and Theo walk with Cranford Hospice Foundation chairman Chris Tremain (left) at the former site proposed for the hospice in Chesterhope, which was badly flooded.

“More than ever, our community needs a place where we can support our loved ones at the end of life. A place that will provide a hub for palliative care services for generations to come.”

He thanked everyone who had supported the project and said they looked forward to making a final decision “in the not-too-distant future”.

“While we have slowed fundraising until we have a new site, we want to thank our existing donors for sticking with us and showing their unwavering belief in the vision for a new hospice.”

He said that included the Karamu Rotary Club, who were “bloody legends” and had continued to raise funds despite the lack of a clear alternative.

He said he could not place a timeframe on a final decision for a new site at this stage.

