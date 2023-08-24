Fresh appeal to find new site for $15 million hospice in Hawke’s Bay

Gardeners Cath and Theo walk with Cranford Hospice Foundation chairman Chris Tremain (left) at the former site, before it was badly flooded. Photo / Supplied

Gardeners Cath and Theo walk with Cranford Hospice Foundation chairman Chris Tremain (left) at the former site, before it was badly flooded. Photo / Supplied

A public appeal has now been issued to find an adequate site to build Hawke’s Bay’s new hospice, after the original site was flooded during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Prior to the cyclone hitting in February, Cranford Hospice Foundation had grand plans to build a new hospice on a donated piece of land between Hastings and Napier at a cost of about $15 million.

That site in Chesterhope was badly flooded in the cyclone, and a tough decision was made last month to walk away from the site.

An appeal to find a new property was made on Thursday, and people have been asked to come forward and contact the foundation if they know of an appropriate site.

The foundation is open to purchasing land for the project.

“The need for a new hospice for Hawke’s Bay remains urgent,” foundation chairman Chris Tremain said.

“More than ever, our community needs a place where we can support our loved ones at the end of life.

Flooding at Chesterhope Bridge on February 14. Photo / Paul Taylor

“A place that will provide a hub for palliative care services for generations to come.”

Cranford Hospice’s current Knight St building in Hastings is ageing and no longer considered fit for purpose. It is also considered too small for palliative care services in the Bay.

The foundation will consider location, accessibility, proximity to services and ground conditions in making its choice for a new site, and over $14m has already been raised for the project.

The original plan was to open a new hospice around the end of 2024, but that timeframe will likely be pushed out.

“The incredible community support has brought the current funds raised for the project to $14.4m,” Tremain said.

“To all those that have pledged their support, thank you. It is your generosity that will bring this vision to reality.”

A site in Hastings has already been proposed as one possible alternative for the hospice by a group lobbying for a new hospital.

That site is located close to Hawke’s Bay Hospital at the corner of York Rd and the Hawke’s Bay Expressway.

The group stated last month there was room on that 24-hectare piece of land for the hospice.

Contact Alesha Hope at alesha.hope@cranfordhospice.org.nz or on (06) 878 7047 to submit a registration of interest if you have a site available for consideration. There is no deadline to submit a registration of interest.