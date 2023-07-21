A September 2020 open day at the proposed Cranford Hospice site donated by the Joan Fernie Charitable Trust. Photo / NZME

Plans for a new Cranford Hospice at Chesterhope on the Heretaunga Plains between Napier and Hastings have been abandoned, the latest hit for Hawke’s Bay in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The hospice and foundation and trust are now looking for an alternative site for a project towards which more than $14 million has already been committed by funders and other supporters.

Set to replace ageing facilities in Knight St, Hastings – near the racecourse – a new hospice costing at least $15 million was being planned for a site donated by the Joan Fernie Charitable Trust at Chesterhope, between Hastings and Napier, with initial hopes of opening late next year.

But the dream became a nightmare amid the cyclone’s devastation of the Chesterhope and Pakowhai area on February 13-14.

The decision was confirmed today by trust chairman Chris Tremain.

“The decision made by trustees to no longer proceed with the Chesterhope site was incredibly difficult and wasn’t taken lightly,” Tremain said.

“We were guided by feedback from a range of stakeholders, including Cranford Hospice staff and volunteers.”

The uncertainty of construction timeframes, costs, and flood mitigation requirements for the site were key reasons for the decision, Tremain said.

“The need for a new hospice for Hawke’s Bay remains urgent. More than ever, our community needs a place where we can support our loved ones at the end of life. A place that will provide a hub for palliative care services for generations to come.”

“Together with my fellow trustees, I would like to assure our community that we will not rest until this vision is achieved,” he said.

Cranford Hospice will soon begin a process to identify a new site.

Tremain said the current Knight Street building was no longer fit for purpose because of its age and design, and the expanding need for palliative care services in Hawke’s Bay.

He said Cranford Hospice had been humbled by the generosity of the Hawke’s Bay community and their unwavering belief in the vision for a new hospice.

“The incredible community support has brought the current funds raised for the project to $14.4 million - a truly astonishing amount,” Tremain said.

“To all those that have pledged their support, thank you. It is your generosity that will bring this vision to reality”.

“We would also like to acknowledge the generosity of the Joan Fernie Charitable Trust for their offer of the site. And a special mention to the dedicated and hard-working volunteer gardening team whose passion has transformed the arboretum”.

The Cranford Hospice team supports 200 people living with palliative care needs each day, in their own home, over the phone, or in the in-patient unit – from Mahia in the north to Takapau in the south.

Purchasing Cranford Hospital in Knight St from the Royston Trust Board, the Presbyterian Social Services Association opened the facilities as a hospice, the fourth in New Zealand, in August 1982, and gifted the facilities to the community in 2017, when the Chesterhope option also became available.

Plans for Chesterhope were for 10 bedrooms and the capability to provide services for up to 200 people on any day.

