Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Group behind proposed new hospital site near Flaxmere offer Cranford Hospice a space

Hamish Bidwell
By
3 mins to read
Dan Druzianic, left, says there would be plenty of room for Cranford Hospice at a new hsopital site. Photo / NZME

Dan Druzianic, left, says there would be plenty of room for Cranford Hospice at a new hsopital site. Photo / NZME

Cranford Hospice has been offered a new site to build on by the group proposing a new Hawke’s Bay Hospital near Flaxmere.

The hospice had been due to relocate to Chesterhope, on the Heretaunga Plains.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today