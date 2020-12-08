Website of the Year

Hawke's Bay's housing crisis: Would you rent a sleepout with no running water for $200 a week?

3 minutes to read

The exterior of the sleepout, which does not have its own running water separate from the main house. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Thomas Airey

A sleepout at a house in Napier with no running water advertised for rent for $200 a week has been described as a symbol of Hawke's Bay's housing crisis.

What appears to be a converted

