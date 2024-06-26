Swelling seas and a bursting river forced more than 100 Hawke’s Bay residents from their homes as water crept over amidst a storm that pelted the North Island’s east coast.
A State of Emergency was declared on Wednesday morning in Wairoa and Heretaunga, with 115 people evacuated from Wairoa as of 10.30am and 44 people in the evacuation centre at Haumoana School as of 11am.
Evacuations began around 3am in Haumoana, while many Wairoa residents started evacuating around 7am and 8am as high tide approached.
“I’ve evacuated the family this morning, and I’ve got a ladder over the back fence to get out if I have to,” he said at the time.
The peak was around the 8.45am high tide.
“I blame the regional council,” he said. “The bar is blocked.”
Toothill added: “The water came right up to my doorstep, it was lapping over the concrete, I’m very lucky it didn’t come any further.
Speaking about three hours after the high tide, and concerned the river bar at the mouth had not opened, he reiterated: “I’ve been here more than 30 years, it’s never, never been anywhere near this before.”
It had, however, receded quickly with the lowering of the tide – “so quickly you’d hardly know now”.
Wairoa resident Carol Goldsmith was torn between staying at her Kowhai Pl home or evacuating as floodwaters crept in.
“The water is continuously rising,” Goldsmith said at 9.15am.
“It has filled up our carport, our back lawn is like a lake, [at] the front it is almost through our fence and I think the people on our street are evacuating now.”
She was in two minds about whether to stay or leave her home.
“I looked at the window and I just knew [I was going to be flooded]... the river was running down the driveway soon after.”
Pao said they are sheltering at her daughter’s home 7km out of the township on higher ground.
Her daughter survived Cyclone Gabrielle last year and “was fully prepared”.
Pao had only recently moved from Australia and was thankful for her daughter’s help.
“Our house got flooded… we were prepared this time,” Pao’s daughter said.
Haumoana: Woken at 3.30am by police banging on the door
Haumoana resident James Ostergren has spent the morning at the Haumoana School evacuation centre with his family, after they were asked to evacuate at 3.30am on Wednesday from their Holden Ave home, close to the Haumoana shops.
“We were just happily sleeping in bed and all of a sudden there was a bang, bang, bang on the door and the police officer said that there was a good chance that the ocean might come over and there was a flood risk and that we should evacuate
“He said that we should evacuate within half an hour and either get to Hastings or up here to the school.”
He said Cyclone Gabrielle felt worse.
“We got a bit of flooding through the garage and almost into the house in the cyclone, so we are always a bit anxious when the rain is coming down like it was.
“I didn’t feel too bad [this morning] because with the cyclone the house was really shaking. It felt quite different.
“With the cyclone, we were worried about the river whereas this time it is more about the ocean.”