Haumoana School celebrates centenary

Local pastor Jo McGlashan from the St Francis Co-operating Church of Clive and Haumoana leads the final blessing ceremony of the celebrations on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Haumoana School celebrated 100 years with a "spectacular" community event that drew more people than expected.

The country school celebrated its centenary over two days last weekend with a range of events.

The number who attended was larger than expected, with more than 200 registered but another 130 or so from the school community and wider community attending.

Principal Liz Vanderpump says including the students, there would have been about 500 people at the powhiri and morning tea event.

A centenary tree was planted and a centenary cake cut by the oldest former pupil, Dawn McCormack (Mudgeway), who had travelled from Whanganui and the two youngest pupils, Greer Ducker and Pascalle Rae.

A lunch from the school's Farm to Plate kitchen followed and then decade photos were taken.

"It was spectacular. There was a really great community vibe and a real celebration of the school and its past students," Liz says.

A time capsule, which Liz spoke about at the centenary, will be put in this week filled with items including portraits by pupils, school strategic documents, the enviro school's principles, the front pages of two newspapers and a thank you letter.