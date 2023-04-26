The Winter F.A.W.C! is being staged in June, while the Summer F.A.W.C! has been pushed back to 2024.

The Summer Food and Wine Classic (F.A.W.C!), is being moved from November 2023 to March 2024 to avoid clashing with other events such as the Robbie Williams concerts.

The Summer F.A.W.C! has been rescheduled to March 15-24, 2024 and is Hawke’s Bay’s biggest food and wine festival, organisers say.

“[This is to] avoid clashing with other key events happening during the traditional F.A.W.C! November window that are occupying much of the region’s accommodation and infrastructure,” a Hawke’s Bay Tourism statement read.

Big events are being staged or planned for the region during November, including pop star Williams’ shows at Mission Estate on November 11 and 12.

Meanwhile, the Winter F.A.W.C! is back for its 10th year and will run every weekend throughout June. A full programme of events is being released today.

Hawke’s Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton said the festival follows a challenging time for the region’s hospitality and tourism industry.

“We can’t wait to welcome foodies from all over New Zealand to Hawke’s Bay to experience our incredible chefs, restaurateurs, venues, producers, artisans and event specialists.

“As our official winter food and wine festival, Winter F.A.W.C! delivers a range of stand-out events, from workshops and film festivals to relaxed walk-up events and indulgent, intimate experiences,” Saxton said.

Seasonal produce will be in the spotlight throughout the festival, including Crab Farm’s Winter Comforts, The Urban Winery’s Crispy Crackling Christmas, Black Barn Bistro’s From the Fire, and truffle events at both The Manse and Wallingford.

The Foodie Film Festival at Napier’s MTG is also being staged.

The full programme for the Winter F.A.W.C! can be found at fawc.co.nz. Tickets go on sale from May 3 and are from $17 to $320.