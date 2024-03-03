Actor Temuera Morrison speaks about the infamous character of Jake the Muss' influence on domestic violence with regard to Women's Refuge.

Hawke’s Bay Today is partnering with Women’s Refuge in Hawke’s Bay to help it build a new public office to move the organisation out of the shadows and into the spotlight. You can donate here.

“Isolating” is the word Julie Hart uses to describe the working conditions of those doing the mahi for the most vulnerable women in Hawke’s Bay.

For 30 years, Hart and many other Napier and Hastings Women’s Refuge staff have worked with family violence clients and community groups out of the perceived “secrecy” and cramped conditions of safehouses and rentals, at times using plywood and cinder blocks for desks.

That could soon change, with a proper office space on Heretaunga St East in Hastings planned to bring the vital organisation out of the shadows and give those in need a space to connect and grow.

But they need the community’s help to get off the ground successfully, and, as Hart explains, every dollar counts.

“All up, it’s been three years in the making, from purchase to getting it under way,” she said of the gargantuan project.

Julie Hart stands in a single room that will make up the Women's Refuge office space on Heretaunga St East. This single room is equivalent to the size of spaces staff currently work in. Photo / Warren Buckland

The dream to turn the old department store cafeteria - complete with a 1970s-era “Curly Pop” sign - into a visible presence for the refuge within the community was stymied by the likes of Covid-19 and Cyclone Gabrielle.

When finished, the large space is slated to include offices, a kitchen, and communal places for comfort and security - but right now it’s a construction site.

“There wasn’t a place where people could just call in; it was always in one of the safehouses,” Hart said.

“We started from scratch, getting a Wallace Developments draftsman to draw plans. Trying to organise and get in tradesmen after Covid and the cyclone then caused further delays, as well as price increases.”

Funding in Hawke’s Bay continues to go towards Cyclone Gabrielle-related recovery efforts, so continued financial support for the build is drying up, impacting money used for crucial client services.

“We want to make this the most inviting and best venue possible,” Hart said, noting that while cyclone recovery was necessary, there were still serious family violence issues in Hawke’s Bay, some of which could even have been exacerbated by cyclone-related stress.

“For every dollar raised, that’s a dollar saved in our bank account that we can directly save on client services.”

A lack of visible exposure, Hart said, has “fed the myth” that Women’s Refuge and help are hidden away in secret.

“It’s not. It takes the entire community to address family violence. I’ve been with the refuge now for 30 years, and to have what we are creating now is amazing.

“Family violence is across all communities. It affects one in three women, one of whom could be your sister, mother, friend or colleague.”

The large space will include offices, a kitchen, and communal places where people can find comfort and security. Photo / Warren Buckland

Some services for the build are also being given pro-bono, so depending on the number of donations and the speed of the services, the organisation hopes to be running in the next few months.

Staff will continue to meet vulnerable people impacted by family violence in places they feel most comfortable, and for now, it’s back to the safehouses.

“We’re getting there. That’s what I keep telling myself,” Hart said.

“To have somewhere we can network, and people can drop in, it’s a really exciting time for us. Having our face back in the community will be incredible.”

How to donate

QR code - Train your phone camera on the graphic above

Website - Familyvip.org.nz

Bank account - 06 0701 0562989 03; please use the reference “HBToday”

Email contact - fundraising@familyvip.org.nz

Phone – Bronwyn Harman on 021 877 903

Do you need help?

If you’re in danger now:

Phone the police via 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

Run outside and head for where there are other people.

Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

Take the children with you.

Don’t stop to get anything else.

If you are being abused, remember it’s not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Women’s Refuge: A free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 Refuge or 0800 733 843. Website: womensrefuge.org.nz.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.