Women’s Refuge turns 50 but says there’s nothing to celebrate

Women's Refuge chief executive Dr Ang Jury says domestic violence is still a major problem in Aotearoa. / Mark Mitchell

Women’s Refuge is 50 years old but the organisation isn’t celebrating.

Chief executive Ang Jury says its continued existence means the country has failed to end domestic violence.

“I’d like to think that as we learn more and understand more that we won’t be round in another 50, that there won’t be any need for a centenary. If there is, then that’s an awful lot of women and children who have been damaged unnecessarily.”

Jury says Christmas is a busy time for Women’s Refuge – and women who have concerns should ring Refuge for a chat rather.

She said there’s also help online for men with anger management issues.

Jury has worked in the domestic violence area for over 20 years, the majority of this time from within the Women’s Refuge movement in Aotearoa since the 1990′s and fulfilled every role within Women’s Refuge from volunteer, to advocate, to management to board member. In addition, she has been instrumental in the development of cross agency collaborations both regionally and nationally.

Her history through the 1990s involved teaching, researching, writing and speaking in the areas of gender and domestic violence while completing doctoral research (an exploration of the role of shame within abusive relationships) at Massey University.

Domestic violence is a major epidemic in Aotearoa, with 1 in 3 three women estimated to have experienced physical and/or sexual violence from a partner in their lifetime.

In February 2015 the New Zealand Ministry for Women released a report stating that Māori women are twice as likely as other New Zealand women to experience some form of violence.

A 2021 government report revealed that half of wāhine Māori have experienced sexual or physical violence, with young people making up two-thirds of sexual assault victims. A new initiative called Te Hau Tangata, launched at Wharewātea Marae, seeks to address sexual harm and family violence.

Where to get help:

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Women’s Refuge Crisis line 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.

Additional reporting Waatea.News.Com