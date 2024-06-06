Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Hawke’s Bay woman’s sudden-onset epilepsy: ‘I thought I was crazy’

Melissa Nightingale
By
5 mins to read
Napier woman Antoinette was diagnosed with adult-onset epilepsy in 2021. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier woman Antoinette was diagnosed with adult-onset epilepsy in 2021. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay woman Antoinette was diagnosed with adult-onset epilepsy in her mid-40s after two years of confusing and upsetting seizures. She tells the Herald why it was a relief to find out she was epileptic.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand