Hawke's Bay wedding for Jacinda Ardern could be on the cards

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and daughter Neve in Mahia in January, posted to Instagram by Clarke Gayford. Photo / Supplied

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has dropped a hint of a Hawke's Bay wedding during a trip to the region on Thursday.

Ardern was attending a Food and Fibre Leaders meeting at Askerne Estate Winery in Hastings when asked by Hawke's Bay Today about her wedding location

The PM got engaged to her fiancé Clarke Gayford over Easter weekend in 2019 in Mahia.

"There's a lot of pressure to make it local and why wouldn't I? It's a beautiful part of the country," she said.

"It's not a no," she added.

Gayford proposed to Ardern at the top of Mokotahi Hill in front of a select group of witnesses.

It is understood the couple were staying at Gayford's family bach at the time.

The engagement ring, believed to have belonged to Gayford's grandmother, is also Art Deco style.