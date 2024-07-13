A period of "unsettled" weather will hit Hawke's Bay this week. Photo / Connull Lang

Periods of “unsettled” weather and spells of showers are set to continue in Hawke’s Bay this week as various systems and fronts descend on the region.

As of today, no watches or warnings were in place. However, a high-pressure system to the country’s southeast has been a dominant force, significantly influencing the weather and driving showery easterlies across the East Coast over the weekend.

“Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti have really been getting the short end of the stick,” MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon said.

Over the next few days, weather patterns would shift with rain sticking around and some short periods of clear skies.