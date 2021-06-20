Hawke's Bay weather: Heavy rain warning issued for Wairoa

Water remains on the side of Douglas McLean Ave, Napier after areas flooded during heavy rain on Sunday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Water remains on the side of Douglas McLean Ave, Napier after areas flooded during heavy rain on Sunday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Parts of Hawke's Bay, particularly Wairoa, were on alert on Monday afternoon as significant rain continued to soak the region.

MetService issued a heavy rain warning for the Wairoa District and further north into Gisborne from 6pm Monday until 10am Tuesday.

The warning said 80-110mm of rain was expected to accumulate and peak intensities of 10-15mm an hour are likely.

Surface flooding and slips were possible.

A Wairoa District Council spokesperson said about 3pm that Mahanga Rd had been scoured out by heavy rain, Russell Parade North Rd in Frasertown had a drain blockage and State Highway 2 in Nuhaka had some surface flooding.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said about 4pm on Monday that Te Haroto had the experienced the highest rainfall at 90.8mm in 24 hours, Te Pohue had 44.8mm, the Takapau Plains had 31.2mm, Hastings 38mm, Napier 25.2mm and Wairoa 12.4mm.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Magkabutlane said there would be heavy rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening for most of the region on Monday.

The northern exposed coastal areas of the region up to Mahia were expected to have quite strong winds of speeds up to 50-65 km/h and the small possibility of winds reaching gale in these areas.

People should "take extra, extra care" when driving as the rain and wind will affect driving conditions, she said.

Rain is forecast to ease later on Tuesday to showers and should start to clear on Wednesday.

Napier City Council said on Monday afternoon that with more raining forecast until 10am Tuesday morning, "everything is running as it should be on our end".

Screens have been cleaned, pumps running and sumps cleared but the council said "it's a team effort" to make sure gutters are free of debris, leaves raked and drains are cleared.

Those who have issues with surface flooding in Napier should call 06 835 7579.