Hastings felt the winter burn on Monday, reaching more than 25C. Photo / Connull Lang

From bitter chills to balmy breezes, temperatures in Hawke’s Bay soared above winter averages on Monday, with Hastings even setting a new record.

Hastings’ station mercury reading hit 25.6C at 1.30pm on Monday, marking the national high at the time and setting a new record for the city’s highest June temperature.

According to data from Cliflo, the national climate database, the warmest June temperature for Hastings on record was 25.4C in June 1988, followed by 24.4C in 2016. Records for the station began in 1982.

The Whakatu station also reached 25.3C, its second-warmest winter temperature on record since records began there in 1965.

“It’s been warm across the country, but Hawke’s Bay has done very well,” MetService meteorologist John Law said.

Temperatures soared above winter averages in Hawke's Bay on Monday. Photo / Warren Buckland

The sudden change had much to do with where the airflow was coming from, combined with a “Foehn effect”, which saw the impact of the wind flowing across Hawke’s Bay hills and ranges.

“It’s all coming in from the north and the west, bringing all that warm air down and around the country,” Law said.

“These temperatures are really unusual for this time of year. Average temperatures are usually around 15C for a maximum and 5C for a minimum.”

Law said sunshine also contributed to the high temperatures, with plenty of blue skies throughout the day.

For Napier, a 22.9C reading at about midday was “just outside” the top five warmest days ever for Napier in June.

“The warmest June on record for Napier was 2016 when the temperature reached 25.1C,” Law said.

Temperatures are set to return to more usual June figures on Tuesday, but the region may also experience some showers later in the week.

A storm is brewing above the Tasman Sea and is expected to bring widespread rain across much of New Zealand from Thursday.

Law said MetService was “keeping an eye” on Thursday and Friday for Hawke’s Bay when looking at the possibility of stormy weather.

“[The system] is moving across. As we head through the next couple of days, things are generally fairly settled and dry. The end of the week is going to be the tricky one.

“I think we’ll find rainfall comes across, but the risk will likely be further south.”

