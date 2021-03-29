Hawke's Bay volunteer Dave Ferguson hopes to trade his way from an acorn to a house for charity

A Havelock North volunteer hopes to trade his way up from a humble acorn to a car or even a house as part of a fundraiser for The Acorn Project.
Dave Ferguson has been with the group since it launched in 2019, providing wraparound support for youth aged 12-24 years and their families who have been impacted by cancer in some way.
He wanted to do something "a bit different" from the typical fundraisers - sausage sizzles and bake sales - he does with other charity groups he volunteers for.
Ferguson stumbled upon an article about Kyle MacDonald, a Canadian man who traded up from a single-red paper clip to a two-storey farmhouse over a year of bartering.
Instead of a paperclip, he'll be using an acorn sourced from near the founder of The Acorn Project's house.
"Even if I only get something very small, as long as I can get bigger than an acorn then that's good," Ferguson said.
"I don't have a goal in mind but it would be great to end up with a car or a house."
The money raised will go towards regular expenses.
He plans to make the trades over a three-month period starting in April.
The first swap has been lined up with The Acorn Project offering a pen or a cap.
Ferguson said he found volunteering for the group, which involved about five to six hours a month helping facilitate events and activities for the members, a very rewarding experience.
"The reason I keep going is to see the smiles on the members faces.
"It's really heartwarming."
Anyone interested in learning more about the fundraiser can email acornswap@gmail.com