Hawke's Bay: Truck carrying portaloos rolls down bank

The Hirepool truck bearing four portaloos, after its accident off the side of Puketitiri Rd. The driver escaped with minor injuries.

A driver has walked away with minor injuries after rolling a truck laden with portaloos down a bank in Hawke's Bay.

Police, firefighters and council workers were called to the crash on Puketitiri Rd, between Poraiti Rd and Quarry Ridge, about 5.15pm on Monday.

A police spokesman said the truck had left the road and crashed down a bank, rolling in the process.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said council workers were called to "clean up the mess".

Hirepool general manager of sales and marketing Gary Richardson said the driver of the truck was shaken, but safe and well.

He said the truck was carrying four empty portaloos.

"There have been no spills or environmental impact from the vehicle or the portaloos."

He said it looked like the truck had accidentally slipped off the road at low speed.

The truck will likely be written off. The value of the truck and portaloos was about $120,000, he said.

It was the second truck crash in rural areas around Napier in less than an hour.

Two trucks had collided about 4.20pm on Awatoto Rd, alongside the fairways of the Awatoto public golf course. Police said one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries, but the section of road was closed to traffic for about three hours.