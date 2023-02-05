Amy Osborne took this shot during her weekend with a group of friends in Waimārama. Photo / Amy Osborne

Amy Osborne took this shot during her weekend with a group of friends in Waimārama. Photo / Amy Osborne

The six best snaps taken in Hawke’s Bay by amateur photographers this summer can now be announced.

Hawke’s Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings have teamed up to give away incredible prizes to the people who could frame the ultimate summer photo.

After five weeks of shooting, we’re down to the business end. Hawke’s Bay Today chief photographer Warren Buckland said the six finalists showcased some stunning and unique Hawke’s Bay scenes.

Shelby Nitschke, eight, takes her four-wheeler down to the Pakowhai River. Photo / Michelle Nicholson

It’s been a real challenge to get the quintessential Hawke’s Bay summer shot this year.

With Napier recording its wettest January on record, that is reflected in some of the finalists this year - the mud-clogged four-wheeler and the soaking wet Pourerere Beach - but the occasional break in the clouds also delivered some great photography moments.

The winners will be named in the next week. They will win:

1st Place: Canon Eos R10 camera with 18-45mm kit lens, Canon camera bag and 100 6x4 photo prints;

2nd Place: $100 Harvey Norman gift card, 100 6x4 photo prints;

3rd Place: $50 Harvey Norman gift card, 100 6x4 photo prints.

A long-awaited sunrise licks the edges of the plants along Waimarama Beach. Photo / Kiri Manuel

Oscar enjoying the hose water during a hot summer's day. Photo / Rebecca Cook

A misty, moody and warm beach at Pourerere on the day the remnants of Cyclone Hale were due to arrive. Photo / Annabelle Campbell