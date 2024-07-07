Kiwi sports great Shea McAleese competed at four Olympic Games – and now he is helping coach the women’s Black Sticks who are trying to qualify for Paris 2024. Video / Neil Reid

Hawke’s Bay has made successful starts to both national Under 18 hockey tournaments, including the men’s championship at Park Island, Napier.

The Hawke’s Bay team lines up for their first match in the 2024 New Zealand Under 18 men’s hockey tournament in Napier on Saturday. Photo / Supplied





The junior men beat South Canterbury 3-2 in a late-afternoon game in Napier, while the women beat North Harbour B 4-0 in Christchurch, following similar starts in last year’s tournaments.

More than 400 players and officials with 22 representative teams from Northland to Southland are in Napier for the tournament, in which North Harbour are chasing a fourth consecutive title, and following the recent men’s Black Sticks camp pre-Olympic Games camp in Hastings.