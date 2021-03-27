Hawke's Bay Special Olympics football team's pre-game haka a hit

All Whites take note? The Hawke's Bay Special Olympics football team began their 24 Hour Weekend Football Festival with a passionate haka.

The team were one of more than 50 teams participating in the 24 Hour Weekend Football Festival across Napier and Hastings.

The event was held to fundraise for Central Football's Breaking Down Barriers fund, which people, clubs and schools can apply to.

Held at Park Island in Napier on Saturday and St Leonards Park in Hastings on Sunday, the event included junior football matches, charity cup games, teachers vs students matches, tiny tots sessions, a football boot camp with a personal trainer and a Special Olympics session.

The Hawke's Bay Special Olympics football team enjoyed the 24 Hour Weekend Football Festival. Photo / Paul Taylor

Jack Lowe, one of four coaches of the Hawke's Bay Special Olympics team, said there were about 15 members from around the region in the team from age 7 to 72.

The group turns up every Sunday to train and starting a game with a haka is something they do occasionally, having seen the All Blacks do it.

"The guys had a lot of fun and as coaches we learnt different things for the guys, it's a credit to Central [Football] for putting it on.

"They enjoy it, they enjoy being together and they enjoy playing.

"It's what people do and that's what they want to do, they just love the competition and being in the limelight."

Port Hill and Eskview play for the Women's Charity Cup in Napier on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Central Football communications and marketing co-ordinator Kara Ross said there were more than 50 teams, and a number of individuals across events like tiny tots and skill challenges, so about 2000 people attended altogether.

"It was awesome to see the support from the football community to make this event the success it was.

"We now look forward to using the money raised to help break down barriers to being involved in football and futsal at all levels," she said.

The event was previously cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 but this allowed a revamped version and sponsors which made it possible.