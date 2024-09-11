The inspector found seven miniature horses grazing in a paddock with overgrown grass, tall thistles and shrubs, and with no water provided.

The inspector gave water to the horses which they drank rapidly and to excess.

The inspector reported four of the seven horses had severely overgrown hooves curled upwards at the toes.

The horses were reluctant to move and could not walk normally.

The Inspector removed the four horses for veterinary examinations.

All were dehydrated and lame from chronic laminitis - a disorder where there is damage to the soft tissues of the hoof.

Some of their hooves were split.

The vet concluded that the horses suffered from severe and chronic neglect.

“The state of these horses brings tears to the eyes,” SPCA chief executive Todd Westwood said in a statement issued outside the court.

“The pain will have been constant and inescapable.”

Over the following five months, 12 re-inspections at the property revealed the three remaining horses still did not have enough water.

At the end of May 2023, they were removed from the property.

“These horses were left without adequate water for months at a time,” Judge Christopher Harding said in the court on Wednesday.

Faulkner was sentenced to 200 hours of community work and Oliver to 100 hours.

Both were disqualified from owning equids - horses, asses and donkeys - for a period of five years.

The women were ordered to pay a total of $4800 for veterinary and court costs.

