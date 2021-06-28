Hawke's Bay snow closes two highways, snowball fights the order of the day

What better way to enjoy some snow on the Napier-Taupo Rd. Natasha Stewart with Jazaellyn, 4, and Donnie, 2, of Napier enjoy a snow fight. Photo / Warren Buckland

Two highways connecting Hawke's Bay have been closed on Tuesday as a polar blast brings snow to 600 metres.

State Highway 2 was at 1.45pm closed from Wairoa to Waipaoa until further notice due to snow and ice, Waka Kotahi has advised.

The Napier-Taihape Rd remained closed as at noon, with 10 to 15cm of snow on the road in places.

The Napier-Taupō Rd was open, with a road snowfall warning in place to 6pm, but some commuters decided it was time to park up and experience the dusting for themselves anyway.

More snow and possible thunderstorms and gusty south westerly winds are possible in the coming days as the blast continues to bear down.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said both Hastings and Napier would continue to shiver under the significant southwesterly flow, barely hitting double digits on Tuesday.

There was a light dusting of snow near the Titiokura summit on the Napier-Taupō Rd with more expected along SH5 this morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

In Central Hawke's Bay's foothills, places like Smedley Station and Cadet Training Farm, farmers woke to a carpet of white, but sunny morning conditions meant it melted quickly.

A strong wind watch was in place until 9pm Tuesday for coastal parts of Hawke's Bay south of Napier and Wairarapa including the Tararua District.

Southwest gales were expected to become severe in exposed places.

"Cape Kidnappers got gusts of 115 km/h at 4pm, Monday, and Takapau plains got upto 102 km/h at the same time," Clark said.

Snowfall heralds the start of July on the Napier-Taupo Rd. Photo / Warren Buckland

Winds will ease on Wednesday, but won't die out till Friday, and the region could also expect "squally thunderstorms" and showers, Clark said.