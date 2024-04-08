TVNZ staff will learn their fate as job cut meetings loom, a warning as the Government looks at our gun laws and weather warnings in place. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Tamatea Rugby Club games scheduled at its home ground of Bill Mathewson Park in Hastings will instead be played at a more secure field in Napier after an incident in which a van full of visiting rugby players was shot at in Hastings on Saturday.

The van was attacked after a match between Tamatea and the Young Māori Players (YMP) that was abandoned because of safety concerns.

The YMP van was pursued by vehicles that rammed and shot at it after it left.

YMP coach Guy Taylor with the van he was driving when it was shot at after the game on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

A photo of the van, showing almost 50 holes in its back window and denting around the top back left corner, was shared with Hawke’s Bay Today on Sunday morning.

Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union chief executive Jay Campbell said in a statement that Hawke’s Bay Rugby had decided to suspend all Tamatea Rugby Club games scheduled for Bill Mathewson Park with immediate effect, after reviewing evidence from all parties involved in the weekend incident.

“These games will instead be transferred to and played at Tremain Field Napier, where police and security can manage the entrance and ground control can be adequately delivered,” the statement said.

“Hawke’s Bay Rugby confirmed that the safety of its volunteers, officials, players, their whānau and spectators is paramount and therefore the scheduling of games at Tremain Field for the foreseeable future is the best way to ensure this can occur.”

Hawke’s Bay Rugby said it would continue to work with both Tamatea Rugby and YMP to “get rugby played in front of their communities as quickly as possible”.

Denis O'Reilly said a van carrying rugby league players was shot at in October while on its way to Raupunga for a Black Power inter-club challenge match. Photo / Denis O'Reilly

Black Power life member Denis O’Reilly said the incident was not the first of its kind involving a Hawke’s Bay sports team, with a van full of rugby league players and children “ambushed” and shot at on its way to Raupunga in October.

A police spokesman said they were aware of the incident, and the investigation remains open with no arrests so far.

“Police are aware of a similar incident that occurred on State Highway 2 between Napier and Tutira on 21 October last year, where a van carrying a rugby league team was shot at,” the spokesman said.

Bill Mathewson Park in Hastings, where a game of club rugby was called off on Saturday. Photo / Connull Lang

“The vehicle was examined at the time. No injuries were reported. Police had an increased visible presence around the Raupunga area and State Highway 2 at the time to ensure people were safe and reassure the public.”

Police said they were following “strong” lines of inquiry for Saturday’s incident, and that the holes in the YMP van were probably caused by one or two shotgun blasts.

