Hawke's Bay Regional Council chair Rex Graham resigns due to return of cancer

Hawke's Bay Regional Council chair and councillor Rex Graham has resigned. Photo / NZME

Long-standing Hawke's Bay Regional Council chair and councillor Rex Graham has resigned amid the return of his cancer.

Graham announced his resignation on Thursday stating that his new medication was causing "some grief" and making it difficult to fulfil his duties.

"I need to focus on my heath and take this opportunity to spend time with my family," he said.

Graham said discussions were taking place with colleagues on an orderly transition to the end of the month.

"It has been a very happy time for me driving change for the betterment of our region but sadly my health has other ideas and I can no longer give the energy and commitment that is required to properly serve this council and this community," he said.

"I wish the council well in selecting their new chair and achieving their own unique agenda for the good of our environment and all the people in Hawke's Bay."

Graham said a new generation of "exceptional young people" would lead the region into the future.

"I have enjoyed my involvement with the regions four mayors and I can assure you that the region is in very capable and safe hands," he said.

"We collectively helped our new CEO to change the management environment building a team that is envied around the country for their intellect, dedication and commitment. They will continue to drive an environmental agenda."

Graham said regional parks have always been high on his priority list, citing his role in the development of the Waitangi Regional Park and Hawea Park as highlights.

He also said he was happy to be present for the creation of Māori wards.

"It was really gratifying that the vote was unanimous," he said. "I have greatly enjoyed my involvement with tangata whenua and despite some cross words at times, I have made some really great and enduring friendships."

In his first term as chair of HBRC, Graham made the decision to stop drilling oil and gas near the region's waterways.

"We lead the nation on this and it is one of my proudest moments," he said.

He also cited his involvement in the Napier Port IPO, which enabled the port to build a new wharf and at the same time, "strengthen councils balance sheet which is $200m better off as a result of this deal".

But despite his achievements across his tenure, Graham said "in politics, you don't win all the battles".

"I remain disappointed that we continue to permit the burning of green wood which pollutes our air, especially on the Heretaunga plains with its strong inversion layers," he said.