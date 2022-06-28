About 100 supporters and former health workers gathered outside the District Health Board. Photo / Paul Taylor

Nurses for Freedom New Zealand want Covid-19 vaccine mandates for nurses to end immediately so that unvaccinated nurses can get their jobs back and help soothe staffing shortages.

The group organised protests around the country yesterday , including a gathering of about 100 people outside the Hawke's Bay District Health Board.

Local protest spokesperson Louise Burnside, a health professional formerly employed by the DHB, said the mandates don't make sense now.

"Every day we're seeing headlines and news items about the public system and the lack of staff. It makes no sense not to allow these nurses back," she said.

"They care about the system and they care about New Zealanders, they care about their patients and they care about their colleagues."

Burnside said there will be staff working at the hospital that had their booster shot back in January.

"There are plenty of nurses that want their jobs back, they want to be back working in the jobs that they love," she said.

"They care about the system crumbling without them, without sufficient staff."

Under the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccinations) Order 2021, health practitioners providing health services to patients in person must be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Under the current order, employers can be fined up to $15,000 if they employ unvaccinated staff.

In respone to the protesters' calls for their jobs to be reinstated, a Hawke's Bay DHB spokeswoman said the DHB was required by law to follow the requirements of the Government's Covid-19 Vaccination Order.

In November, Hawke's Bay District Health Board said 51 staff members, including 17 nurses, had been stood down after refusing the Covid-19 vaccine.

Burnside reckons that number has grown to up to 100.

The protest's message was simple - 'End the mandate - give us our jobs back'. Photo / Paul Taylor

Technical Advisory Services (TAS) - a professional services organisation that provides strategic, advisory and programme management services to DHBs - is collating fresh data on how many health workers were stood down.

Hawke's Bay Today has also sought comment from the Ministry of Health.