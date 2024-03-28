A tow truck is shown removing the burnt-out vehicle from Irongate Rd on Wednesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police are now treating the discovery of a body found inside a burnt-out vehicle in the Hastings suburb of Flaxmere this week as a homicide.

The body was discovered after police were called to a vehicle fire on Irongate Rd West on Tuesday night.

“This was an abhorrent act and we are determined to hold those responsible to account”, Detective Inspector Marty James said.

As the formal identification process was still taking place, they couldn’t yet give any information about the person who died, including their cause of death, said James, the crime manager for police in the Eastern District.

But police were following “strong lines of inquiry” and a large team of investigators was working to find answers for the dead person’s whānau, he said.

There was not believed to be an ongoing risk to the public.

“We are continuing to piece together what happened and it’s only a matter of time before we identify and locate those involved.”

He urged anyone who knew who was involved not to “take it into your own hands”.

“Contact police or come into the Hastings police station.”

The burnt-out vehicle had been removed from the scene and a forensic examination was taking place today.

Police were also doing other forensic examinations, looking at CCTV footage and making further inquiries as part of their investigation, James said.

“[We’d] like to thank members of the public for their assistance and information provided, which has assisted in our ongoing investigation.

“If you know who was involved or what occurred, have CCTV footage that may assist, or have any information that may assist our investigation, please contact police.”

Provide information in person at the Hastings police station or contact police by calling 105 or going online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using the Update My Report. Reference the file number 240327/2456. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

