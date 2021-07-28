Hawke's Bay police arrest three - rifle, cash and meth seized

Three people have been arrested in Maraenui. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay police have arrested three people and seized an air rifle, $6000 and more than six grams of methamphetamine after searching two properties in Maraenui yesterday.

Police say they also found other items believed to be stolen and were investigating where they came from.

Detective Sergeant Kristopher Payne said the arrests were a good result.

"Meth destroys our communities so any chance to remove any amount of it from the streets is a win for us."

A 49-year-old man is charged with possession of methamphetamine and cannabis for supply and conspiracy to supply methamphetamine.

He appeared in the Hastings District Court today.

A 30-year-old man who had numerous warrants for his arrest also appeared, charged with seven counts of shoplifting, five of stealing and using credit cards and one of burglary.

A 41-year-old woman has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intention to supply and receiving stolen goods.