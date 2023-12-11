Why vape users are being told to stock up, the big job on the Government’s list this week and Qatar not giving up efforts on peace between Israel and Gaza in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / Face Nation / NZHerald

Ngāti Kahungunu leader Bayden Barber has placed large limestone boulders to block vehicle access to Waimārama Beach, east of Hastings.

The iwi chairman told Hawke’s Bay Today he was compelled to install the barrier to the holiday hot spot after months of debate and public meetings over safety concerns including speeding vehicles along the coast’s golden sands.

The prominent Waimārama resident and former Hastings district councillor moved the boulders to the end of Tiakatai Road, an access point to the beach.

He’s promoting a total ban on vehicles on the beach and believes the obstruction is an appropriate measure.

“I represent the four hapū in Waimārama and the two marae and all the land down there on your left and right is Māori-owned land. We’re sick of our sand dunes being ripped up and our kids being run off the beach by vehicles,’’ Barber said.

He claimed he had met with Hastings District Council before installing the rocks and “told them what we were going to do.’’

A council spokesperson confirmed it had nothing to do with the new blockade.

“We have neither placed, removed, or approved any of the actions taken,’’ the spokesperson said.

But does council support beach access denied?

“Council has not taken a position, nor made any decisions on this. Council is currently seeking to obtain the range of perspectives from the community in regards to vehicles on the beach.”

The council recently held an information day in Waimārama, where they sought feedback on, among other things, whether full or partial vehicle bans were a good idea.

Barber said the problem had “escalated’' and he had increasingly “confronted’' drivers on the beach who, he said, use Tiakatai Road as a “secret entrance’' instead of seeking access “through the public part of the village.’’

Currently, driving on the beach is banned in an area in front of the surf club between 8am and 8pm from Labour Weekend until April 1. Driving at speeds over 20km/h is illegal at all times.

He said signs advising speed limits and seasonal bans weren’t working.

Limestone boulders have been placed to prevent vehicle access on Waimārama Beach. Photo / Warren Buckland.

“We don’t want someone being hurt or frightened or badly injury or any fatalities on our beach. That’s going to happen if things remain so. The rocks are there until such time as we get a position from the council around a total ban of vehicles on the beach, which is what we’re pushing for.’’

The move isn’t favoured by Paul and Anne Gibbs, who have used quad bikes or side-by-sides to transport fishing gear down the beach for decades.

“A full ban is not what many residents at Waimārama want, including us,’’ Paul Gibbs said.

“Wanting a full ban doesn’t give him the right to block access to the beach.’’

However, Barber makes no apology for the obstruction . He said there are other roads at the beach by which to gain access and there’s a reason why he’s denied it on this one.

“Tiakatai Road is named after my great, great, great grandfather Tiakatai [who was] paramount chief of Waimārama in his day. His name means to safeguard the coast, which is what we are doing and what we will continue to do.’’