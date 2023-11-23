Using tractors to launch boats is a part of summer at Waimarama Beach.

Using tractors to launch boats is a part of summer at Waimarama Beach.

Sophie Siers says you’re living in an “absolute fool’s paradise” if you think manners and common courtesy can make Waimārama Beach safe for all users.

Hastings District Council (HDC) is holding a drop-in day at Waimārama Hall on December 2 in an effort to gauge public opinion and solicit solutions on the issue of vehicles on the beach.

At present, driving on the beach is banned in an area in front of the surf club between 8am and 8pm from Labour Weekend until April 1. Driving at speeds over 20km/h is illegal at all times.

Siers, a member of Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and Waimārama resident, says locals are experiencing a greater number of “intimidating encounters” with motorists on the beach.

“I walk down there most nights, and the Wednesday before last I took my dogs down there,” Siers said.

“Three ute-loads of young boys were screaming down the beach doing donuts, followed by two boys on their dirt bikes, and you know the noise they make.

“They were screaming past me and the dogs, [doing] donut after donut, up into the dunes, over the dunes, jumping out of the dunes.

“The noise, the mess - awful, awful, awful.”

HDC says ideas discussed at the drop-in day might include there being no change to the current restrictions, more signs to advise of the rules, blocking vehicle access to the beach, a complete vehicle ban, banning of certain types of vehicle, an expanded ban area or permits.

Siers recognises HDC and police can’t manage traffic on the beach 24 hours a day, so welcomes any discussion that leads to alternative measures.

“There’s a culture now that the beach … is somewhere to come and play in your vehicles,” said Siers.

She accepts some people use utes or quad bikes to transport fishing equipment, chairs, chilly bins and the like to spots on the beach. Others tow boats down via tractors.

Sophie Siers (left) at Waimarama Beach with Ngāti Kahungunu iwi chairman Bayden Barber at Waimarama Beach.

But it’s the use of the beach as a racetrack that people find “incredibly disruptive, aggressive, frightening”, says Siers.

Then there’s the potential ecological impact, which Siers says interests her greatly as a regional councillor.

She has invited scientists to the December 2 drop-in day and says mana whenua and both local marae will be represented, too.

“It’s not a formal meeting. People can talk, share their views and bring ideas,” Siers said.

HDC says the drop-in day is a result of complaints from residents about the behaviour of drivers on the beach and increasing concerns about safety.

Anyone who cannot attend the Waimarama Hall meeting has until December 23 to provide feedback online.

Hamish Bidwell joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2022 and works out of the Hastings newsroom.