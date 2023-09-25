Hawke’s Bay news in brief: New lifeguards get ready to wet their feet for summer season

Hastings District Council training and compliance co-ordinator Amanda Jennings helps aspiring lifeguards get work-ready, in time for the summer season as demand for lifeguards surges. Photo / Hastings District Council

Hastings District Council training and compliance co-ordinator Amanda Jennings helps aspiring lifeguards get work-ready, in time for the summer season as demand for lifeguards surges. Photo / Hastings District Council

New lifeguards get ready to wet their feet in time for Splash Planet opening

Training to get the next generation of lifeguards ready to wet their feet in the upcoming summer season is well underway two months out from Splash Planet’s opening.

Hastings District Council has been working with schools to support training more lifeguards, with potential job opportunities both seasonal and permanent at Splash Planet and HDC’s other aquatic facilities.

Karamū High School student Danielle Setford, and William Colenso College’s Seth Flanders, both 16, were at Clive Pool this week taking part in the Pool Lifeguard gateway programme run by Te Mahi Ako.

Flanders said he had always wanted to be a lifeguard as he had a family of keen swimmers who were also involved with running Onekawa Pool.

“I want to get qualified and get a job as a lifeguard at Splash Planet this summer. I like interacting with people so think I would really enjoy it.”

Work had taken place to get Splash Planet itself ready for opening, including full maintenance checks and cleaning of the slides, installing a new jungle adventures playground, putting in new e-lockers, transferring the Flying Fox to a new location, painting new murals and putting the Jungle Jeeps track in a new location.

Applications for seasonal and permanent lifeguards are still open at all Aquatics Hastings facilities and Splash Planet at https://hastingsdc.elmotalent.co.nz/careers/hastingsdc/job/view/671 .

Unexplained Māhia death referred to coroner

The police investigation into an unexplained death at Māhia has resulted in the case being referred to the coroner.

A helicopter, police, fire trucks and ambulances responded to a sudden death at a property in Māhia about midday on July 6.

Detective Inspector Martin James said at the time that police were establishing the circumstances of the death and treating it as unexplained.

A police spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday the officer in charge of the case had advised the death would be referred to the coroner

“Police are conducting enquiries on behalf of the coroner,” the police spokesman said.