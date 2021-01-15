Hawke's Bay Mongrel Mob pad burns down overnight

Gang members and police at Omahu, where the Mongrel Mob gang pad has burned down.

A Hawke's Bay Mongrel Mob gang pad has burned down overnight.

The house in Omahu, near Hastings, has been razed to the ground and is no longer visible from the nearby road.

Firefighters were called to the Omahu fire early this morning but there was little they could do to save the tinder dry weatherboard home.

The gang pad was set up in the latter part of 2020.

The fire was within hours of a blaze that badly damaged the Main North Rd BP service station in Bay View about 9.30pm on Friday.