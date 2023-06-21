Expect 200 to 250 mm of rain to accumulate about the Ruahine Range and Kaweka Forest Park, forecasters say. Photo / MetService

A lengthy orange heavy rain warning has been issued for Hawke’s Bay by MetService, extending from Whirinaki and Esk Valley in the north, into Central Hawke’s Bay.

MetService upgraded its heavy rain watch to a warning in Hawke’s Bay at 10am today , warning that 63 hours of heavy rain was most likely to fall from this morning until midnight Saturday.

In addition to the rain that has already fallen, people should expect 200 to 250 mm of rain to accumulate about the Ruahine Range and Kaweka Forest Park and 100 to 150 mm of rain about the remaining ranges including the coastal hills of Central Hawke’s Bay.

Peak rates of 10 to 20 mm per hour were expected, while elsewhere in the region will get lesser amounts of rain.

MetService noted that the heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

MetService meteorologist John Law said the rain from a low-pressure system to the north was being pushed up against the hills, which meant Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti on the east coast were the first places to catch the rain and possibly thunder.

“Unfortunately it is looking like a wet few days as we go into the weekend and those easterly winds are looking quite strong as well,” Law said.

“We are probably going to get more rain than we have seen in the last three days.”

He said temperatures were not likely to get high during the day due to the cloud, but one positive of the cloudy weather was that it meant nights were going to be much more mild compared to last week.

“Daytime highs of 14 and 15 are not out of the question.. and our nighttime lows [overnight Thursday] for Napier will be 13 degrees Celsius so really a really mild night coming through there,”

“[Friday’s] top temperatures are 15 and 17 degrees Celsius and again a very mild night is coming through.”

The MetService update warned of hazardous driving conditions, with slips and surface flooding possible.

Mahia has already suffered multiple major slips across its roading network after the rain this week.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s rainfall monitoring station situated closest to the peninsula, Kopuawhara Stream at Railway Bridge, recorded 140.5mm of rainfall over the last week.

Most other council rainfall stations across Hawke’s Bay measured between 50mm and 80mm of rainfall over the past week.

