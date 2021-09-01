Hawke's Bay man shares pāua power with unique mask

Flaxmere man Adrian Rowlands was spotted wearing a unique face mask made from a pāua shell, which has proven a hit on social media. Photo / Supplied

A Flaxmere man's solution to the Government's new mandatory mask rules has quickly attracted the attention of many on social media.

Rap artist Tipene Harmer shared a photo of his former rugby league coach, Adrian Rowlands, seen wearing a face mask made from a pāua shell.

He said it was "pretty classic" from the well-known diver, described as a "bit of a rebel".

Harmer described the freezing works staffer as a keen hunter and diver.

"He's big on his kaimoana - it's a treasure. Something he had in abundance, is pāua shells."

He was surprised by how many people responded to the post, adding, "it is blowing up, it's going hard".

This was because of how it "resonated" with people, he said, saying "it resonates with who we are as Māori.

"Pāua is a treasure and has always been used for carvings. It's another cool way for it to be used.

"People don't always have access to masks and are getting creative."

In February this year, Hastings artist Purewa MacGregor's beautiful and practical harakeke raranga (face masks made from woven flax) caught the eyes of museums near and far.

Several people on social media praised Rowland's idea with some suggesting they might make one themselves with their own pāua shells, while another offered $20 for the mask.