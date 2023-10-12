Matthew Knight was last seen wearing black work boots, blue jeans and a black jacket.

Gisborne police are urgently seeking sightings of a young man who has been missing since the start of the week.

Matthew Knight was last seen in the Raupunga/Mohaka area, a small settlement in northern Hawke’s Bay, at around 10pm on Monday.

He was wearing black work boots, blue jeans and a black jacket before he went missing.

Police and Knight’s family have concerns for his welfare.

Members of the publice who have seen Knight or may have any information that may assist in locating him, are asked to contact police on 105 if it is after the fact, or 111 if it is a recent sighting.

The police’s reference file number is 231010/6661.